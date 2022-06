A Montgomery man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for a 2017 murder that’s according to the Montgomery County District Attorney Office.

District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced Wednesday, Paris Moore pleaded guilty to the 2017 murder of Jeremiah McDade.

Officials say on May 12, 2017, Moore shot multiple times into a residence in the 4300 block of Woodley Square killing McDade.

Judge Greg Griffin, Sr. sentenced Moore to life in prison after his guilty plea.