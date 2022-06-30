Lee County Coroner Dies

Longtime Lee County Coroner Bill Harris has died, according to a Lee County coroner.

Authorities say Harris was recently diagnosed with throat cancer; he died Wednesday morning surrounded by his family.

Harris was 67 years old.

Harris served in the Lee County’s Coroner’s office for more than 30 years. In 2016, Harris retired from the East Alabama Medical Center’s Emergency Medical Services where he also worked as a paramedic supervisor.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.