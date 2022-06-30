© 2022 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Local

Lee County Coroner Dies

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 30, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT
Breaking News
Fayethequeen/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
Breaking news. World news with map backgorund. Breaking news TV concept. Vector stock.

Longtime Lee County Coroner Bill Harris has died, according to a Lee County coroner.

Authorities say Harris was recently diagnosed with throat cancer; he died Wednesday morning surrounded by his family.

Harris was 67 years old.

Harris served in the Lee County’s Coroner’s office for more than 30 years. In 2016, Harris retired from the East Alabama Medical Center’s Emergency Medical Services where he also worked as a paramedic supervisor.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan