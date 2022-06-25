Roe V. Wade Ruling

In Alabama, where a disproportionately large number of Black women seek abortions, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People called the Supreme Court decision an “egregious assault on basic human rights.”

Statistics from the Alabama Department of Public Health show more than twice as many Black women as whites sought abortions in 2020 despite Black people making up only about a quarter of the state’s population.

Alabama’s three women’s clinics stopped performing abortions after the ruling Friday because of concerns about being prosecuted under a 1951 state law that made it a crime to induce an abortion except to preserve the health or life of the mother.

The state said it would ask a court to let it begin enforcing a 2019 law that made it a felony to perform an abortion at any stage of pregnancy with no exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest.

The only exception would be when the woman’s health was at serious risk.