A 26-year-old man is charged with the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy according to Montgomery police.

Officials charged 26-year-old Thomaris Davis with two counts of capital murder, second degree assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Davis was identified as the suspect in the shooting death of 12-year-old Nelson Harris of Montgomery.

Davis was taken into custody on June 23, 2022 and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.