Operation Washout

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT
Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies held a press conference in Montgomery to discuss “Operation Washout.” The operation aimed to take violent fugitives and non-compliant sex offenders off the streets in central Alabama.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, “Operation Washout,” a total of 18 individuals have been indicted on federal gun and drug charges from the Montgomery area.

The operation conducted from June 6, 2022 to June 17, 2022 included 19 misdemeanor arrests, 43 felony arrests and 39 guns were recovered.

A number of agencies participated in the operation; they include the United States Marshals Service, United States Attorney’s Office, DEA, FBI, Montgomery Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Alabama Department of Pardons and Parole.

Melanie Hogan
