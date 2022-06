Young girls are encouraged to participate in the “Little Miss ASU” camp this week in Montgomery. Miss Alabama State University 2022-2023, Aleah Robinson will host the “Little Miss ASU” event for girls ages four to 12 on June 25, 2022.

The camp is designed to motivate and inspire young girls through leadership and service. Tuesday, June 21, 2022 is the last day to register. The cost is $25.

More information can be found online at ccdavis@alasu.edu.