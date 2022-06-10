© 2022 WVAS
WVAS Local

The Tour of Wellness

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 10, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT
Men's Health Seminar

The Wellness Coalition will be hosting a free “Tour of Wellness” community health fair on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the public square in Tuskegee, Alabama. The public square is located at North Main Street in Tuskegee, Alabama.

The community event will provide free food from Jackson’s Helping Hands Foundation, music from D.J. Skegee as well as health and wellness resources. The musical acts include American Idol contestant, Lady K, 7th Wonder and more.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The number for more information is (334) 293-6502.

Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
