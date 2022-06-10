The Tour of Wellness

The Wellness Coalition will be hosting a free “Tour of Wellness” community health fair on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the public square in Tuskegee, Alabama. The public square is located at North Main Street in Tuskegee, Alabama.

The community event will provide free food from Jackson’s Helping Hands Foundation, music from D.J. Skegee as well as health and wellness resources. The musical acts include American Idol contestant, Lady K, 7th Wonder and more.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The number for more information is (334) 293-6502.