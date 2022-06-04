© 2022 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Local

Witness, robbery suspect exchange gunfire in chase

WVAS | By Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)
Published June 4, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT
Montgomery County Sherrif Office

The Montgomery County sheriff said a fleeing robbery suspect exchanged gunfire with a witness who had chased him from the scene. The sheriff told news outlets that the Tuesday incident was captured on video.

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told reporters during a news conference that the 16-year-old robbery suspect was arrested Tuesday night when he went to the emergency room in a neighboring county for a gunshot wound.

Cunningham said the suspect fled from the store on foot but was confronted by a witness in a pickup truck who followed the teen. He said the 16-year-old shot at the driver, who then returned fire.

WVAS Local
Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)
Derik is the newest addition to the Award-Winning WVAS News Team. He is a graduate of the University of Alabama and got his start in media in Atlanta as a co-host and analyst on a sports talk radio show. Since being with WVAS Derik has been awarded the Alabama Broadcasters Association Award for 2019 Best in Broadcasting Medium Market Reporter and 2nd place Associated Press Award for Best General Sports Report. His goal is to continue to grow as a sports and news journalist as well as a producer.
See stories by Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)