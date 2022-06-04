© 2022 WVAS
City has jobs for Montgomery teens looking for work this summer

WVAS | By Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)
Published June 4, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT
The city of Montgomery is offering more than $10 per hour for young people to work summer jobs at ballparks, libraries, community centers and other facilities.

The Mayor's Summer Youth Employment Program provides jobs for youths ages 16 and older. Hours can vary for each site, but they're generally weekday jobs that happen between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

They include working at summer camps, helping at the Montgomery Zoo, handling ballpark concessions, tending the EAT South urban farm and more. Employees are classified as aides with the city's Parks and Recreation Department, a position that pays a range of $10.91 to $16.30 per hour.

Last year, the program provided 200 jobs, according to a city release.

The Parks and Recreation office will accept applications in-person for the program at 1010 Forest Avenue. People can apply for the recreational aide position and other jobs with the city at jobapscloud.com/MGM.

