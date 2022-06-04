© 2022 WVAS
$5,000 reward given for help capturing escaped inmate

WVAS | By Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)
Published June 4, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT
A $5,000 reward has been given to a person who provided help in capturing an inmate who sparked a nationwide manhunt after escaping with a jail official.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced the reward Wednesday. Officials did not describe what information the person provided, and said the person chose to remain anonymous.

Casey White and jailer Vicky White disappeared from Lauderdale County Detention Facility on April 29, sparking a manhunt that drew international attention. The two were discovered May 9 in Evansville, Indiana.

Officials said Vicky White died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a brief chase, while Casey White was captured.

