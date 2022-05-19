U.S. Representative Terri Sewell says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The congresswoman tweeted that she is doing well and is experiencing “mild” symptoms. Sewell also tweeted that she had received both vaccinations and the booster shot. She says she is looking forward to a “full and speedy” recovery.

Sewell says her infection is a good reminder for people to protect themselves by getting vaccinated and boosted.

If you need information on testing or vaccinations, you may contact the “Why Not Us.Live'', it's hosted by the Metropolitan United Methodist Church in Montgomery, Alabama.

WVAS’ "Save a Life" Campaign is working to provide you with current information, resources and stories about COVID-19.