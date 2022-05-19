© 2022 WVAS
WVAS Local

U.S. Representative Terri Sewell says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

By Melanie Hogan
Published May 19, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT
The congresswoman tweeted that she is doing well and is experiencing “mild” symptoms. Sewell also tweeted that she had received both vaccinations and the booster shot. She says she is looking forward to a “full and speedy” recovery.

Sewell says her infection is a good reminder for people to protect themselves by getting vaccinated and boosted.

If you need information on testing or vaccinations, you may contact the “Why Not Us.Live'', it's hosted by the Metropolitan United Methodist Church in Montgomery, Alabama.

WVAS’ "Save a Life" Campaign is working to provide you with current information, resources and stories about COVID-19.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
