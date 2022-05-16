Montgomery Public Schools holds Job Fair at the Crampton Bowl Multiplex

With the COVID-19 placing a strain on school systems across the country Montgomery Public Schools are no different. With the amount of teachers, administrators, and staff leaving the school system either due to retirement or other higher paying jobs outside of education, MPS held a job fair to try and encourage the community to pursue a career with MPS.

John Johnson Director of Human Resources with MPS said, “All departments are on hand looking to hire from special education, food services, classroom teachers, transportation, and security officer.”

The job fair was held at the Crampton Bowl Multiplex in downtown Montgomery.