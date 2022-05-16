© 2022 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Local

Montgomery Public Schools holds Job Fair at the Crampton Bowl Multiplex

WVAS | By Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)
Published May 16, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT
MPS Job Fair

With the COVID-19 placing a strain on school systems across the country Montgomery Public Schools are no different. With the amount of teachers, administrators, and staff leaving the school system either due to retirement or other higher paying jobs outside of education, MPS held a job fair to try and encourage the community to pursue a career with MPS.

John Johnson Director of Human Resources with MPS said, “All departments are on hand looking to hire from special education, food services, classroom teachers, transportation, and security officer.”

The job fair was held at the Crampton Bowl Multiplex in downtown Montgomery.

WVAS Local
Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)
Derik is the newest addition to the Award-Winning WVAS News Team. He is a graduate of the University of Alabama and got his start in media in Atlanta as a co-host and analyst on a sports talk radio show. Since being with WVAS Derik has been awarded the Alabama Broadcasters Association Award for 2019 Best in Broadcasting Medium Market Reporter and 2nd place Associated Press Award for Best General Sports Report. His goal is to continue to grow as a sports and news journalist as well as a producer.
See stories by Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)