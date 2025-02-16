Fans in Montreal loudly boo U.S. anthem prior to Americans' 4 Nations game vs. Canada

MONTREAL — Fans in Montreal loudly booed the U.S. national anthem prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off game between the Americans and Canada on Saturday night.

It's the second time "The Star-Spangled Banner" drew that reaction in two games the United States has played at the NHL-run international tournament.

And it came after public address announcer Michel Lacroix asked the crowd, in French and English, "In the spirit of this great game that unites everyone that you kindly respect the anthems and the players that represent each country."

This time, far more of the fans at Bell Centre booed than Thursday night before the U.S. beat Finland. The booing began when warrant officer David Grenon of the Royal Canadian Air Force Band started singing and lasted the entire length of the song.

"We knew it was going to happen," U.S. defenseman Zach Werenski said after beating Canada 3-1 and quieting the crowd of over 21,000. "It happened the last game, it's been happening in the NHL before this and we knew tonight was going to be the same way. We obviously don't like it."

U.S. players have been trying to tune it out. After beating Finland 6-1 on Thursday, goaltender Connor Hellebuyck said he "paid no attention to" the booing.

"You have free speech," Hellebuyck said. "You can do whatever you want. If you're going to boo the anthem, we sing it for the troops that protected our freedom. That doesn't really mean anything to me. You can do whatever you want. But I don't use it at all."

Werenski said it provided some fuel with the U.S. serving in the villain role in Canada.

"It is what it is," Werenski said. "We kind of had an idea. We used it as motivation the best we could and found a way to get a win. But we had an idea going into it, so it wasn't a surprise. Definitely don't like it, though."

U.S. forward Matthew Tkachuk, who fought Canada's Brandon Hagel off the opening faceoff, setting off a series of three bouts in nine seconds, said it had nothing to do with the anthem booing. If anything, players felt it added to the fun of the night.

"It's just unbelievable, the atmosphere, to play on this stage in Canada, that was pretty cool for all of us I think," said winger Jake Guentzel, who scored twice, including the empty-netter that sealed it. "There's a lot of excitement from our team coming out for warmups and just seeing how packed it was. That was pretty special."

Fans across Canada have booed the U.S. anthem at NHL and NBA games since President Donald Trump began making repeated references to the country becoming "the 51st state." Trump also threatened tariffs against the country, prompting backlash from a close neighbor and longtime ally.

Asked Friday at practice about fans booing the U.S. anthem, veteran Canada defenseman Drew Doughty voiced opposition to it.

"Obviously, I know what's going on, and I understand the Canadians' frustration, but I think we should respect the anthems and stuff like that," Doughty said. "I don't think anyone should be booing."

