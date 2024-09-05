© 2024 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Live Streaming is back up!

2 American women are playing in the U.S. Open women's singles semifinals

By Ayana Archie
Published September 5, 2024 at 3:58 AM EDT
Jessica Pegula of the United States, reacts after defeating Iga Świątek, of Poland, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in New York.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
/
FR171643 AP
Jessica Pegula of the United States, reacts after defeating Iga Świątek, of Poland, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in New York.

Two American women have advanced to the semifinals in the U.S. Open.

Jessica Pegula, seeded No. 6, and No. 13 seed Emma Navarro, will play Thursday in separate women’s singles matches.

Pegula – a Buffalo, New York, native – will play unseeded Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic after defeating No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek on Wednesday, 6-2, 6-4. She has beat Swiatek, who won the U.S. Open in 2022, four times.

Emma Navarro, from New York City, will play No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka after she defeated Paula Badosa 6-2, 7-5 on Tuesday.

The winners of the two Thursday semifinal matches will advance to Saturday's women's finals.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
Sports NPR Top Stories
Ayana Archie
[Copyright 2024 NPR]