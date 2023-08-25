After backlash in the U.K., Nike will sell replicas of England goalkeeper's jersey

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

Goalie Mary Earps played a big role in getting England to the Women's World Cup final. But you wouldn't know that from the merch because Nike, which makes the team's uniforms, did not sell the goalie jersey like it does for the other positions - until now. A teenage Earps fan changed the company's mind with a petition that gathered over 150,000 signatures. What a save. Who says goalies never get the glory?

