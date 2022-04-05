Tiger Woods indicates he will play in the Masters this week

After weeks of speculation, it seems that Tiger Woods will play in the 86th Masters Tournament this Thursday — less than 14 months after a serious single-car accident.

"As of right now I feel like I am going to play," the golf icon said at a news conference Tuesday.

There were huge crowds. There were big roars. Yup, the @TigerWoods Effect was in full effect at #theMasters.



On a Monday.https://t.co/5lCnojhthB pic.twitter.com/YmvxIE4JCX — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 3, 2018

Fans first noticed that Woods' name was included on the Masters players list. Then there was a tracked flight from Florida. And Monday large crowds gathered to watch the five-time champion practice at Augusta. All begging the question, would he play?

As of Tuesday, it appears the answer is "yes."

