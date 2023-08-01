Science How scientists lasered in on a 'monumental' Maya city — with actual lasers By Emily Olson Published August 1, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT Twitter LinkedIn Email Octavio Esparza Olguin / National Autonomous University of MexicoA relief carved on a block in a stairway, one of the many exciting artifacts uncovered at Ocomtun in May. / University of Houston / University of HoustonThe sunset over the bay and city of Campeche, Mexico, as seen from a plane containing lidar equipment. / University of Houston / University of HoustonAn image created with lidar shows the concentration of protrusions and shapes that scientists recognized as a possible Maya settlement. / Ivan Sprajc / Ivan SprajcThe remains of a staircase still visible in the heart of Campeche's jungles, one of the vestiges of Ocomtun. / Ivan Sprajc / Ivan SprajcA researcher stands upon the remains of what archaeologists believe was an acropolis-type structure in the Maya city of Ocomtun. Copyright 2023 NPR