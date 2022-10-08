© 2022 WVAS
Science

Saying goodbye to NPR's longtime science correspondent Joe Palca

By Scott Simon,
Joe Palca
Published October 8, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT

Correspondent Joe Palca is retiring after 30 years covering science for NPR. We have an homage to his work - sometimes silly, sometimes serious, always scientific.

