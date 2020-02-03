WVAS welcomes Alternative Radio

Alternative Radio, a weekly one hour public affairs program, has been added to the program lineup at WVAS and debuts tonight at 6 p.m. The program is hosted by award-winning journalist David Barsamian and covers issues that are rarely discussed on the corporate media stage. Tonight's guest will be Rev. William Barber, a political activist and member of the national board of the National Associaiton of the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). Find out more about Alternative Radio at www.alternativeradio.org