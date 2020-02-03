Alternative Radio, a weekly one hour public affairs program, has been added to the program lineup at WVAS and debuts tonight at 6 p.m. The program is hosted by award-winning journalist David Barsamian and covers issues that are rarely discussed on the corporate media stage. Tonight's guest will be Rev. William Barber, a political activist and member of the national board of the National Associaiton of the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). Find out more about Alternative Radio at www.alternativeradio.org
WVAS welcomes Alternative Radio
By Jay Holcey • 1 minute ago