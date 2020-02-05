WATCH LIVE: Trump On Brink Of Acquittal By U.S. Senate

Senators will close the chapter on President Trump's Senate trial Wednesday, capping a months-long process that began with an impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives, led to the president's impeachment and, ultimately, his likely acquittal.

At 4 p.m. ET, the Senate is set to vote on whether Trump should be convicted or acquitted of charges that he abused power and obstructed Congress. The result was never in doubt. Republicans hold a comfortable majority in the chamber, and Democrats need 67 votes to remove the president from office. Most GOP senators are ardent supporters of the president.

Ahead of the vote, senators have some time to give their own closing statements — up to 10 minutes each. Watch the floor proceedings live beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Trump has called the entire process a "witch hunt" and did not acknowledge it in Tuesday night's State of the Union address to Congress, a speech where the audience of congressional lawmakers was as divided on the issue of impeachment as the citizens they represent.

At issue is Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukraine's newly elected president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Democrats say Trump tied the release of frozen military aid to Ukraine to an investigation of Joe Biden, the former vice president who is a Democratic presidential candidate. That forms the basis of the first article of impeachment: abuse of power.

The White House declined to participate in the House impeachment inquiry into whether Trump's action constituted a quid pro quo — a decision that formed the basis of the second article of impeachment against Trump: obstruction of Congress.

Sen. Susan Collins, the Maine Republican who was seen as a swing vote in the trial, said Tuesday that House managers did not meet the burden of showing the president's conduct was worth his removal from office. She said that while it was "wrong of [Trump] to ask a foreign government to investigate a political rival," there were gaps in the record about the phone call.

Collins also criticized the House managers' rationale on Article 2, obstruction of Congress, saying the Democrats chose "speed over finality"; many Republicans argue that the House Democrats should have gone to court to subpoena Trump administration witnesses for testimony and documents. Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead House manager, has said that legal route would have taken too long.

Trump is expected to be acquitted mostly along party lines — though there are some question marks: It is unclear how Sen. Mitt Romney, the Utah Republican who is a critic of the president, will vote; nor is it certain whether all Democratic senators will vote to convict the president. A small number of red-state Democrats have not said how they will vote, leaving open the prospect of a bipartisan acquittal of the president.

Trump is the third U.S. president to ever be impeached. Like the other two, Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, he will likely also be acquitted by the Senate.

