Vaccinated foreign travelers will be allowed into the U.S. starting Nov. 8

Foreign tourists who have been shut out of the United States since the early days of the pandemic will be allowed to visit starting on Nov. 8, as long as they can show that they are fully vaccinated, the White House said.

The White House had previously announced they would lift the travel ban, but had not given a date for doing so until now.

Cities that count on foreign tourists for revenue — as well as families who have been separated by the bans — have been urging the government allow people to travel.

The new date and rules apply to people traveling for tourism or to visit friends and family, whether it's by air, by crossing the land borders with Canada and Mexico, or arriving in the United States by passenger ferry.

Air travelers will have to show proof of vaccination and results of a negative test taken within three days before boarding the plane. Land and ferry travelers will have to attest to their vaccination status and show proof upon request.

Business travelers — who have not been affected by the bans — will have to be fully vaccinated by January, the White House said.

There will be very limited exceptions to the vaccination requirements. Those details and exactly what will constitute acceptable proof of vaccination will be announced in the coming weeks.

