U.S. Marshals searching for ‘armed, dangerous’ fugitive

The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is looking for a fugitive wanted on multiple charges including kidnapping, assault, and attempted rape, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

39-year-old Timothy Jabbar Wyatt, should be considered armed and dangerous. He could be in Birmingham, Calera, Clanton, Wetumpka, Prattville, or Montgomery.

This is not the first time the Marshals Service agents have sought Wyatt.

He has previously been arrested for kidnapping, sodomy, rape, attempted rape, robbery, attempted murder, domestic violence, illegal narcotics possession, weapons violations, and obstruction.

If you have any information regarding this man’s location, call the United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force Case Agent at 334-531-5681, local police, or CrimeStoppers immediately at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Your tip may lead to a cash reward of up to $5,000.