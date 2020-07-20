Update on the Coronavirus Cases in Alabama

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health (APDH), there have been nearly 20-thousand new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the last two weeks.

Medical professionals in Alabama say they are witnessing two starkly different realities:

Inside the hospitals, they attend to patients fighting for their lives in overcrowded intensive care units.

Outside the medical centers’ doors, they see a society that appears to be ignoring the safety precautions that experts have recommended to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Saag who treats patients at a hospital run by UAB says he is greatly disheartened by the lax attitude many have shown and he worries about Alabama’s future at a time when the virus is posing more of a threat than ever.

There are now over 65,000 cases of Coronavirus in Alabama.

ADPH says since March, nearly 78-hundred have been hospitalized. More than 12-hundred people have died.

Reports also show, that almost 30-thousand people have presumably recovered from the virus.