2 Capitol Police Officers Suspended For Actions During Rioters' Attack On Capitol

Two Capitol Police officers have been suspended in connection with last week's fatal riot at the U.S. Capitol by protesters loyal to President Trump, Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, said.

One of the suspended officers took a selfie with a rioter. The other donned a Make America Great Again hat and "started directing people around," Ryan said.

Ryan chairs the House subcommittee that is investigating the police response to last Wednesday's riot. He also said that about 10 to 15 other Capitol Police officers are under investigation. He provided no specifics.

