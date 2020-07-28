Twelve People Running to Become Selma’s Next Mayor

There are twelve candidates each hoping to become the next mayor of Selma. The city election is August 25.
Current Mayor Darrio Melton is not seeking a second term. He made the announcement on Facebook earlier this month.
Here are the people who have qualified for the race:
Tremayne Gorden
Robert Green
Miah Jackson
Cleophus Mann
James Perkins, Jr.
Clyde Richardson
Yusuf Salaam
Harvard T. Spencer
Turkesa Sullivan
Renarda White
Randy Williams
John Willoughby
Besides the mayor’s race, there are also races for city council and the Selma school board. See the complete ballot below: