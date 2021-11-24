Turkey Day Classic Schedule of Events

Turkey Day Classic
97TH ANNUAL TURKEY DAY CLASSIC
ASU has planned a fun-filled schedule of events for the 97th annual Turkey Day Classic. This year’s celebration will include everything from the annual Alumni Brunch to our exciting TDC Concert, to the annual TDC Parade in downtown Montgomery before the classic showdown between the ASU Hornets and the Tuskegee University Tigers. Kickoff is at 2 p.m.
You don't want to miss a single minute of the action, so make your plans now to join us!
Browse all of ASU's exciting TDC events below:
The Big Game: Thursday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m.
ASU will welcome Tuskegee University back to the 97th Turkey Day Classic Game, which will be played on Thursday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. in The ASU Stadium. The ASU Hornets will face off against Tuskegee in what is one of the nation's oldest HBCU football classics.
TDC WEEK SCHEDULE
Friday 11.19
Black and Gold Day
Decorate your homes, businesses and/or wear Black and Gold.
Share your pictures on social media. Use the hash tags: #TDC2021 #ASUBlackGoldDay
Saturday 11.20
Football vs. Texas Southern
2 p.m. | ASU Stadium
Men's Basketball vs. NC Central
7 p.m. | Dunn-Oliver Acadome
Monday 11.22
HBCUnity Block Party
3-4 p.m. | Dunn-Oliver Acadome Steps
Men's Basketball vs. Tuskegee University
7 p.m. | Dunn-Oliver Acadome
Tuesday 11.23
T.B.A.
Wednesday 11.24
Alumni Brunch
Celebrating the classes of the 1's, 6's and Silver Class of 1996.
10 a.m. | Student Center Ballroom
Register: www.alasu.edu/tdc21brunch
NAA Mini Conference
Noon-2 p.m. | Student Center Theater
Pep Rally
2 p.m. | Student Center Amphitheatre
I Support the Athletic Program (ISTAP)
3-5 p.m. | John L. Buskey Building Auditoriu
2021 TDC Music Fest
Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, KEM, Goodie Mob plus more TBA!
7 p.m. | Dunn-Oliver Acadome
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3t5I9ea
Thursday 11.25
Annual TDC Parade
9 a.m. | Downtown
To register parade entries, visit www.alasu.edu/tdcparade.
Application deadline: Nov. 1
Pre-game Block Party featuring The Sting Stage
11 a.m. | Harris Way
Hornet Walk
11:50 a.m. | Harris Way
Tuskegee University Tigers vs Alabama State Hornets
Kick Off
2 p.m. | ASU Stadium
www.TicketReturn.com
For 2021 Turkey Day Classic game tickets, visit www.ticketreturn.com or call 334-229-4551.
For more information, visit the official Turkey Day Classic website https://www.alasu.edu/turkeydayclassic.