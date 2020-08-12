Trump’s executive order gives people longer break before resuming student loan payments

Megan Miller was a first-generation college graduate from the University of Alabama.

Miller had to take out student loans.

The CARES Act Congress passed earlier this year gave people with federal loans a break from paying those bills until Sept. 30.

About 35 million people have federal student loans across the country.

And with that September deadline approaching, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Saturday allowing borrowers to wait until 2021 to resume paying back federal loans. Interest would not be accrued during that time.

Gordon Stone with the Higher Education Partnership says some people can take advantage of this time.

Miller says she’s trying to use this moment wisely.

The president signed three other executive orders Saturday.

The other three would discourage evictions, provide federal unemployment benefit extensions, and defers payroll taxes.

Some people have questioned whether the president’s executive orders are legal.