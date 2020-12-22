Trump Calls Relief Bill 'A Disgrace,' Asks For Changes After Bitter Negotiations

President Trump is slamming a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress on Monday after months of bitter negotiations.

In a video released on his Twitter feed Tuesday evening, the president said the bill was a "disgrace" and asked for substantial changes, like increasing payments to individuals from $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for couples.

The relief package was passed as part of a bill to fund government operations for the rest of the fiscal year, though the president did sign a stopgap measure that extends government funding until Monday.

Trump blasts money appropriated for foreign aid, environmental programs and cultural institutions, calling them "wasteful."

Trump did not expressly threaten to veto the legislation. It was passed by overwhelming majorities in the House and Senate, with enough votes to potentially override a presidential veto if Trump were to carry out that option.

