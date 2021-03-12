Suspects arrested in 2 unrelated Montgomery armed robberies

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested and charged suspects in two unrelated first-degree armed robbery cases.

The first case happened on Feb. 24 around 5 p.m. in the 10000 block of Chantilly Parkway. Police say they identified Brandon Chappell, 29, of Montgomery, as a suspect.

Court documents allege Chappell robbed his victim at gunpoint of various pieces of property valued at around $250.

Chappell was taken into custody Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he’s being held on a bond of $60,000.

The other investigation involves a robbery in the 1200 block of Stafford Drive around 7 p.m. on Monday. Police arrested 17-year-old Kevin Temple in connection to that case.

Court documents allege Temple robbed his victim at gunpoint, taking a 9mm Glock handgun from the victim valued at around $400.

Temple was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility but has since been released on a $45,000 bond.

