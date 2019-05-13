Suspect from fatal shooting killed in traffic accident

It turns out a fatal weekend shooting and deadly traffic accident have a connection. Montgomery police say the man killed in the crash was a suspect in the shooting. A release from police says a man arrived at Jackson Hospital Friday night with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries the next day. The release identified him as 40 year old Daniel McCall of Montgomery. Police say he had been shot at a gathering in the 800 block of Barnes Street after an altercation with 42 year old Eric Bouyer of Prattville.

Bouyer reportedly fled the scene of the shooting and was later involved in a 3-vehicle crash in the 900 block of West South Boulevard. He was taken to a local hospital where he also died Saturday morning. No one else in the accident was seriously injured.

Police continue to investigate the incidents.