Student in Troy University dorm tests positive for COVID-19

A student living in a Troy University dorm tested positive for COVID-19, the university confirmed Tuesday.

University officials learned about the case Tuesday. The student is under quarantine off campus.

Three students who live in the same suite at Trojan Village 100 are in isolation inside the suite, but none of them have symptoms, the university said in a statement.

The students will be tested for the virus in the next three to five days.

According to the university’s website, 13 off campus students and two employees, one at the Dothan campus and one with TROY Online, self reported testing positive for the coronavirus this week.

GuideSafe Entry Testing is providing free COVID-19 testing for students at Alabama’s colleges.

Many of the colleges in the state are requiring students to get tested.

Testing isn’t mandatory for Troy University students.

Students started moving into residence halls on campus Friday. The first day of classes is Wednesday.