Snarky Puppy's Full Pack Came Together To Record 'Immigrance'

Snarky Puppy is an incredible ensemble of musicians, a loosely-knit collective of funk, jazz and rock players founded in Denton, Tx. by bandleader Michael League. They've been at it since 2003, with a rotating group of touring musicians. How many? As many as 25 will cycle in and out over the course of the tour.

Snarky Puppy has a lot of notable fans, including David Crosby, who started tweeting Snarky Puppy's YouTube videos. Then finally, my aunt Suzie said, "You should just call this guy." And so, I was like "Aunt Suzie, you don't just pick up the phone book and look up David Crosby and call him." But what happens if you do? You'll find out in this session. Hear that and a live performance in the player.

