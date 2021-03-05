Sandrine Thuret: How Can Adults Grow New Brain Cells?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Life Stages Of The Brain

Adults don't generate as many new neurons as children or teenagers, but some growth is still happening. Neuroscientist Sandrine Thuret explains how we can encourage the production of more nerve cells.

About Sandrine Thuret

Sandrine Thuret is a neuroscientist studying adult neurogenesis — the process by which adult brains produce new nerve cells. She leads the Adult Neurogenesis and Mental Health Lab at King's College London.

She is also Deputy Head of the Department of Basic and Clinical Neuroscience and the Chair of King's Research Degrees Examination Board.

Thuret received her B.S. from the University of Burgundy, M.S. in Bioengineering from the University of Clermont-Ferrand, Polytech Engineering Institute, M.S. in Aging Biology from the University of Lyon, and Ph.D. in Neuroscience from Heidelberg University.

