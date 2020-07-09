Reports: ‘Wonder Years’ reboot to be set in 1960s Montgomery

It’s been nearly 30 years since “The Wonder Years” television series signed off the air, but if multiple Hollywood trade publications are correct, it’s getting a reboot. And it will be set in turbulent 1960s Alabama.

The original series told the coming-of-age story of Kevin Arnold, played by actor Fred Savage, and that of his white, middle-class family during the 1960s. The series ran from 1988 through 1993.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, and multiple other national outlets, the reboot will feature a Black family portraying life during the Civil Rights era in 1960s Montgomery.

The ABC Network has reportedly ordered a pilot episode with the possibility of it being picked up for a series run. No details were available on possible actors to be cast in the show.

Steven Reed, Montgomery’s first Black mayor, reacted to the news calling it “phenomenal” and adding that it “provides an excellent opportunity to look back at our community during that impactful period of courage and change.”

“It is made even more special by the fact that Saladin Patterson, a Montgomery native, will be the executive producer,” the mayor added. “We’re pleased to see one of our own use his influence in the entertainment industry to set this series in his hometown. We could not be more proud of him and are eager for the exposure this will present as we cultivate an even stronger arts and culture scene in our city.”

Savage will also return for the new take on his childhood show, but in a behind-the-scenes role as a director and executive producer.