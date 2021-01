A shooting Sunday in Montgomery has left one man injured, according to police.

Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman says officers and medics were called around 7:10 p.m. to the 1100 block of West South Boulevard after a report that someone had been shot. When they arrived, they found a man who had non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot.

Details on the shooting are limited. Coleman says no arrests have been made.

