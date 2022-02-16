Photos: February's 'Snow Moon' rises full and bright

Today is a good day to look up.

There's a full moon on Wednesday, and according to NASA, February's full moon has many names: The Snow Moon. The Storm Moon. The Hunger Moon.

AIANTA, the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association, gathered names used by tribes for the moons of the year. Among the names for February's moon: Suckerfish Moon, First Flower Moon, Midwinter Moon, and Little Sister of the Waning Moon.

While you're sky-gazing, look to the western horizon. Jupiter will be setting there as evening twilight ends.

The moon should still appear full until about midnight ET on Thursday, NASA says. And if you notice a bright star near the moon, that's Regulus – the brightest star in the Leo constellation.

For the exact times the moon will rise and set where you live, you can type in your city here.

