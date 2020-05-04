Over 7,800 test positive for COVID-19 in Alabama

Over 7,800 people have tested positive for COVID-19 across the state, according to the latest numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

As of Saturday, ADPH’s data map shows over 290 people have died from the respiratory virus and over 1,000 have been hospitalized statewide since March 13.

The map also shows close to 92,000 tests have been conducted.

The state’s new safer at home order kicked in Thursday at 5 p.m.

The order allows some businesses to reopen with restrictions. Other businesses like close contact services, entertainment venues, and athletic facilities must remain closed.

The city of Montgomery is urging, but not requiring, residents to wear masks in public to help stop the spread of COVID-19.