Oscars 2019: The Red Carpet

By 2 hours ago
  • Billy Porter
    Billy Porter
    Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
Originally published on February 24, 2019 9:26 pm

The Oscars red carpet arrivals are often more surprising than the Academy Awards ceremony itself. While we can sometimes predict which of our favorite movie stars are taking home golden statuettes, good luck predicting what Lady Gaga will wear this year.

One thing's for sure: The red carpet fashions promise to be just as bold, glittery, glamorous — and even political — as they always are. Here's a photo recap of some of the most memorable looks at the 91st Academy Awards.

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Regina King
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
(Left to right) Michael B. Jordan, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira and Winston Duke
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Lady Gaga
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
Mahershala Ali, left, and Amatus Sami-Karim, right
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
Amandla Stenberg
Robyn Beck / AFP/Getty Images
Glenn Close
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Stephan James
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Adam Driver
Robyn Beck / AFP/Getty Images
Keegan-Michael Key
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
Angela Bassett
Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
SZA
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
Rachel Weisz
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
Hannah Beachler
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Allison Janney, left, and Emma Stone, right
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
KiKi Layne
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
James McAvoy
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
Tina Fey, left, Maya Rudolph, center, and Amy Poehler, right
Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
Chadwick Boseman
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
NPR's Nina Totenberg appears on the Oscars red carpet and in the documentary about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, RBG.
Mandalit del Barco / NPR
Emma Stone
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
Sarah Paulson
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Queen Latifah
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
Olivia Colman
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Bradley Cooper
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez, left, and Alex Rodriguez, right
Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
Rami Malek
Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
Christian Bale, left, and Sibi Blazic, right
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Charlize Theron
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
Nora Lum, known by the stage name Awkwafina
Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
Helen Mirren and Sam Rockwell
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
Spike Lee
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Jason Momoa, left, and Lisa Bonet, right
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
Willem Dafoe
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
Yalitza Aparicio, left, and Marina de Tavira, right
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
Michelle Yeoh
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Ben Falcone, left, and Melissa McCarthy, right
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Linda Cardellini, left, and Octavia Spencer, right
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Constance Wu
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
Olivia Grant, left, and Richard E. Grant, right
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Elaine Welteroth, left, and Maria Menounos, right
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images