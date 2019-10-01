Newly formed Cold Case Task Force makes first arrest

District Attorney Daryl Bailey, Chief of Police Ernest Finley, Jr., and Sheriff Derrick Cunningham announce the arrest of 37-year-old Christopher Johnson for the Capital Murder of 23-year-old Artrivis Perry.

Perry was Montgomery’s 11th Homicide of 2012. Perry was found shot to death inside his home at 2144 Traction Avenue on June 6, 2012.

The case remained unsolved until the arrest of Johnson. The arrest was made by the Montgomery County Cold Case Task Force. This is the first arrest of the newly formed Cold Case Task Force.

Johnson will be held under no bail at the Elmore County Correctional Facility.

District Attorney Daryl Bailey, Chief of Police Ernest Finley, Jr. and Sheriff Derrick Cunningham praised the Task Force and their hard work in solving this case.