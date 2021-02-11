Nearly 1,500 vaccinated by noon Wednesday at Montgomery clinic

As of noon Wednesday, nearly 1,500 people had received COVID-19 vaccines at the Montgomery mass vaccination drive-thru clinic.

In an update on Facebook at 12:50 p.m., the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency said the allotted amount for Wednesday’s clinic is gone.





Entry to the vaccine clinic has closed for the day. We have reached our goal of 1500! Posted by Montgomery Alabama Emergency Management on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

The clinic was initially scheduled for 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. daily or until the approximately 1,000 available doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been given.

But, after vaccinating nearly 3,500 people on Monday and Tuesday, organizers announced they would adjust hours for the remainder of the week. The hope is the clinic will be better able to accommodate those wanting to be vaccinated without creating long lines and wait times.

The times for the remainder of the week are as follows:

Thursday, Feb. 11- Noon to 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 12 - 9 a.m. until all remaining doses are given.

The clinic is located at the old Montgomery Mall at 3003 E. South Boulevard and all participants should enter the clinic from McGhee Road. Entry to the site begins one hour before opening each day.

To be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at the clinic, you must meet one of the following requirements:

You must be 65 years of age and older

Healthcare workers

First responders including EMS, firefighters, and law enforcement

Frontline critical workers - corrections officers, food and agriculture workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, people who work in the education sector (teachers, support staff, community college and higher education), childcare workers, judiciary (including but not limited to) circuit judges, district judges and district attorneys

Work or live in congregate settings

