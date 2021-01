Montgomery Public Schools is now accepting magnet school applications for the 2021-22 school year.

The application period runs from Jan. 5 through Jan. 29 at noon. Official transcripts will be due on Feb. 12.

The applications are available online at www.EngageEducateInspire.org, where you can also find additional magnet information.

