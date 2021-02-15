More than 8,000 vaccinated at Montgomery’s COVID-19 drive-up vaccine clinic

An additional 1,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Montgomery Friday on the final day of the city’s week-long drive-up vaccination clinic.

Thousands of essential workers from across Alabama came to Montgomery this week for the opportunity to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It definitely puts my mind at ease, because for the past few months you’re somewhat, at least I have been, terrified to go to work,” said Yovodka Davidson, a teacher for Montgomery Public Schools who received her first shot.

An original goal of distributing 5,000 COVID-19 vaccines was nearly doubled after more than 8,000 people received the vaccine.

The Alabama Department of Public Health provided 1,000 doses per day to be given out at the clinic throughout the five days, and in hopes of serving as many eligible people as possible, Baptist Health stepped in with more than 3,000 additional doses from its current community inventory.

The five day operation was organized by ADPH, Baptist Health, City of Montgomery, Montgomery County and Autauga, Elmore and Montgomery County Emergency Management Agencies.

The drive-up clinic would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of nearly 1,000 volunteers and healthcare providers from throughout the River Region.

“If we can help calm their nerves and save a few lives then that’s what we’re here to do,” said Craig Carr, District Fire Chief for Montgomery Fire and Rescue.

“You can just see the look of relief on their faces when they get these vaccines and so it’s really fun to be apart of,” said Baptist Health Chief Operating Officer Ginger Henry.

“We train for types of things like this for years and here we are putting it in action,” said Ernie Baggett, Director of Autauga County EMA.

Those who received their first dose this week, will return for their second dose in three weeks.

Organizers will host the “Second Dose Vaccine Drive-up Clinic” March 1-5, 2021. The clinic will only be open to those who received their first dose at this week’s drive-up clinic.

All vaccine recipients received paperwork and a vaccine card indicating which day they need to return during the Second Dose Clinic. Attendees must provide their white vaccine card and proper identification when they return for their second dose. More information on the Second Dose Clinic operation hours will be distributed in the coming weeks.

