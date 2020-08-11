Montgomery Woman Killed in During Sunday Night Shooting

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the August 9 shooting death of 27-year-old Leesa Adair, of Montgomery.

On Sunday, August 9, around 8:20 pm, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3200 block of Harrison Road in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, contact was made with Adair who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. Adair was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The circumstances remain under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation. This will be the 41st Murder of 2020.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at:

215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.