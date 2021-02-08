Montgomery prepares for week-long COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Starting Monday, thousands will line up around the old Montgomery mall to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

One-thousand doses of the vaccine will be administered each day for one week for those who are eligible in the phase 1a and 1b categories.

Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton says the biggest challenge has been how to handle the traffic of so many cars.

The line will be a mile off the roadway which will allow 396 vehicles within the route at any time.

Portable restrooms have also been brought in for those waiting.

Thornton says the line for the vaccine clinic will start at 8 a.m. each day.

“There’s no sense in that line down McGehee Road at four o’clock in the morning. There’s no sense; you’re going to have to wait at some point. It will not open until eight,” Thornton said.

The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day on a first come, first serve basis.

Thornton encourages people to check the Montgomery EMA Facebook page for updates regarding the clinic throughout the day.

