Montgomery Housing Authority Releases Dates to Apply for Assistance

If you need help from the Montgomery Housing Authority, there are some important dates for you to write down on your calendar.

The Montgomery Housing Authority will accept online applications for its Housing Choice Voucher Program (formerly known as Section 8) beginning Tuesday, March 16 at 12:01 a.m. through Thursday, March 18 at 11:59 p.m. The Housing Choice Voucher Program provides rental assistance to low-income families, including the elderly and people with disabilities, which can be used in the private rental market.

All applications must be submitted online, except by request, for elderly or disabled persons. Such requests can be made by email at sprovo@mhatoday.org.

Hard copy applications will not be available at any Montgomery Housing Authority properties or at its central office. Online applications will be available through the Montgomery Housing Authority’s website at www.mhatoday.org and only during the hours prescribed above. Online applications can be completed utilizing any computer, smartphone or tablet with internet access.

If applicants do not have any of the listed devices, they may access computers with internet access at public libraries.

Applications that are received will be entered into a lottery system and randomly assigned a number. Only those applications with numbers assigned 1-1500 will be placed on the waiting list. Please note that applications placed on the waiting list will be selected based on its number assignment in ascending order.

Also, the public housing wait list will open March 22. You can apply at www.mhatoday.org. You will need this information: income for all household members, social security numbers and dates of birth. No paper applications will be accepted.

For more information, call (334) 206-7181.

The Montgomery Housing Authority office is currently closed to the public due to the pandemic.