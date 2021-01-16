Man Arrested Near Capitol With Loaded Handgun And 500 Rounds Of Ammunition

U.S. Capitol Police say they arrested the driver of a truck who presented unauthorized inauguration credentials at a security checkpoint near the Capitol and was in possession of a loaded handgun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Police said Wesley Allen Beeler was arrested shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday night after stopping at a checkpoint.

Authorities said one officer noticed several firearms-related decals on Beeler's truck, including one that said, "If they come for your guns Give 'Em your bullets first."

When asked, Beeler admitted to having a Glock in the vehicle. Police say that in addition to the loaded handgun, they recovered more than 500 rounds of 9mm ammunition and 21 shotgun shells in the truck.

Beeler, who is from Virginia, was charged Saturday with carrying a pistol without a license.

Beeler's family told The Washington Post they were surprised by the arrest, because Beeler works in private security and had said he was working on security near the Capitol. Records from Virginia's department of criminal justice services show Beeler has credentials for private security work and endorsements for handguns, shotguns and patrol rifles.

Areas of Washington, D.C. have seen increased security following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol and over concerns of potential violence on Inauguration Day.

