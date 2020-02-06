Local School Closings & Delays

The threat for severe weather on Thursday has prompted some local school systems to delay the start of classes or to close.

Here is the latest list:

Montgomery Public Schools – open at 10 AM

*MPS buses are scheduled to be at bus pickup locations at 8:30 AM

Alabama State University – open at 11AM

Tallapoosa County Schools – open at 10 AM

Lowndes Academy – open at 10 AM

Valiant Cross Academy – open at 10 AM

LEAD Academy – open at 10 AM

Hooper Academy – open at 10 AM

Prattville Christian Academy – open at 10AM

Maxwell AFB Elementary and Middle School – two-hour delay

Lowndes County Schools – two-hour delay

Coosa County Schools – two-hour delay

Hale County Schools – two-hour delay

Chilton County Schools – two-hour delay

Macon County Schools – closed

Bullock County Schools – closed

Lee County Schools – closed

Troy City Schools – closed