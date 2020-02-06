Local School Closings & Delays

The threat for severe weather on Thursday has prompted some local school systems to delay the start of classes or to close.
Here is the latest list:
Montgomery Public Schools – open at 10 AM
*MPS buses are scheduled to be at bus pickup locations at 8:30 AM
Alabama State University – open at 11AM
Tallapoosa County Schools – open at 10 AM
Lowndes Academy – open at 10 AM
Valiant Cross Academy – open at 10 AM
LEAD Academy – open at 10 AM
Hooper Academy – open at 10 AM
Prattville Christian Academy – open at 10AM
Maxwell AFB Elementary and Middle School – two-hour delay
Lowndes County Schools – two-hour delay
Coosa County Schools – two-hour delay
Hale County Schools – two-hour delay
Chilton County Schools – two-hour delay
Macon County Schools – closed
Bullock County Schools – closed
Lee County Schools – closed
Troy City Schools – closed