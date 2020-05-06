Listen Live: Supreme Court Hears Case On Birth Control Access And Obamacare

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments Wednesday in a case involving Trump administration rules that would allow employers who claim a religious or moral objection to opt out of providing free birth control in their health care plans.

The rule significantly cuts back on access to birth control under the Obama-era Affordable Care Act, which sought to equalize preventive health care coverage for women and men by requiring employers to include free birth control in their plans.

Listen to the arguments live beginning at 10 a.m. ET.

The Obama administration exempted houses of worship and religiously affiliated organizations from the requirement — allowing them to opt out, but still granting women on the plans free birth-control options. But some groups said that process violated their religious beliefs.

In 2017, the Trump administration announced a new rule that allowed such groups to opt out without providing free alternate coverage. New Jersey and Pennsylvania challenged the rules and lower courts prevented the regulations from going into effect — prompting the Trump administration to appeal to the Supreme Court.

The argument, like others this week, will be livestreamed and conducted by telephone because of the coronavirus outbreak. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was hospitalized Tuesday for a benign gallbladder condition, for which she underwent nonsurgical treatment, will participate in the arguments by phone from the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

The birth control arguments will last about an hour, then the court will hear a separate case about political groups and robocalls.

For each case, the petitioner and respondent will have 2 minutes to make their arguments uninterrupted. After that, each justice has been allotted 2 minutes for questioning, with more questions permitted if there is time left at the end of the first round. Each side has a total of 30 minutes.

The justices speak in order of seniority: Chief Justice John Roberts, Justices Clarence Thomas, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Here's a rundown of the cases so far this week and what's coming up next.

