Legislators approve a pay raise for correctional officers

The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a pay raise for correctional officers as Alabama faces a federal court order to increase prison staff. Representatives voted 92-0 Tuesday night to give officers a 5% pay increase, expand bonuses and create a payout program for unused annual leave.

Rep. Chris England of Tuscaloosa said the changes could add up to about $10,000 in more pay for officers. A federal judge has ordered the department to add about 2,200 correctional officers. The U.S. Department of Justice said the staffing shortage has been a key factor behind violent and unconstitutional conditions in state prisons.