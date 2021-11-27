At least 2 people in the U.K. have the omicron variant, health secretary says

At least two people in the United Kingdom have the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the country's health secretary announced.

The cases are linked and involve travel to southern Africa, where the latest variant was first identified, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Saturday. The individuals are isolating at home.

Cases have also cropped up in Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel during a relatively short period of time.

In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention so far has not identified any cases of the fast-spreading variant, which was first detected in South Africa.

Omicron is the first new variant of concern since delta.

